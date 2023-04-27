Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: 6 injured after truck hits 12 vehicles

At least six people were injured in a pile-up that involved multiple vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday. According to officials, the mishap took place when a truck lost control and hit a car. The truck, whose brake reportedly failed, collided with as many as 12 vehicles.

The accident occurred in the afternoon near Maharashtra’s Khopoli. A footage of the incident was shared by ANI.

The video shows wrecked and mangled cars on the road while several injured can be seen sitting inside an ambulance.

Reports suggest that there has been no casualty and the injured have not sustained any major injury.

Meanwhile, the traffic towards Mumbai has come to a complete standstill because of the accident. The work of removing the cars has been initiated.

According to the highway police, the mishap involved a truck while the other vehicles were mostly cars.

“Police teams rushed to the site and sent the injured to the hospital. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected for some time,” PTI quoted a police official as saying.

In a separate yet similar accident on Monday, as many as 12 people suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in turned turtle in a bid to avoid a collision. The incident happened on the Pune-Solapur highway in Daund.

On the other hand, at least four people were killed after their car hit a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier this month.

