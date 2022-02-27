Mumbai power outage: Local trains resume operations as electricity gets restored after an hour

Due to Tata’s grid failure, there was no electricity in Sion, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, CSMT, Byculla, Churchgate, and other areas of Mumbai

After a power outage was reported in Mumbai that lasted for an hour, electricity has now been restored with the resumption of the normal functioning of Tata power plant in the city.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had confirmed that the power outage was experienced due to tripping at the Tata Power plant.

“Due to tripping of MSEB 220 KV Transmission line on Mulund-Trombay, the power supply to most of parts Mumbai has affected, as informed by the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST," he said, reports News18.

Expressing regret to the citizens for the inconvenience, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a tweet had said the power failure is expected to be restored in an hour.

Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure at many parts of the city.

Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour.

We regret the inconvenience.#MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 27, 2022

Train movement halted between Andheri and Churchgate railway stations as the power supply stopped, Western Railway's chief said. However, officials later said that all trains resumed normal operations.

The local trains, considered as the lifeline of the country's financial capital, were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption, but the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was facing a blackout, officials said.

The power outage was limited to the island city, with BEST serving as the electricity distribution company. Adani, Tata Power, and Msedcl supply in other parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and the rest of the state is normal, reports News18.

The exact cause of the power outage has not yet been determined, officials said.

A spokesperson of Tata Power did not immediately comment on the outage.

Earlier, Mumbai had faced a massive power outage on 12 October, 2020 which lasted up to 18 hours in certain pockets.

