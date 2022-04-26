Mumbai power outage: Electricity disrupted in parts of city and suburbs like Thane and Kalyan

The financial capital generally does not face any mandatory power cuts as part of load shedding, but has faced troubles in the past, including a disruption that lasted up to 18 hours in October 2020

Many pockets in Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs witnessed a power outage on Tuesday morning. Reasons for the outage, which comes at a time when the state is reeling under power deficit, which has led discoms to compulsorily cut power supply to some pockets, were not immediately known.

Some parts of central Mumbai, along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund within the municipal limits of Mumbai, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivili faced a power outage from around 10 am, as per various reports.

A state discom official said that a Maharashtra State Transmission Company sub station located at Padgha near Kalyan witnessed a tripping, leading to outage in areas like Thane, Bhandup, Mulund, Kalyan and Dombivili which are serviced by the state discom.

Efforts are on to restore power supply, an official told PTI. However, as per Free Press Journal, electricity has now been fully restored in Mumbai and the surrounding MMR region after a near one hour outage.

Chandrakant Dange, joint managing director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, told Indian Express that there was a burst in the transmission centre at Padgha which led to power failure in many areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

A spokesperson for Tata Power, a private sector utility, said as per an initial assessment, some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) line tripping, as part of the 400KVKalwa Grid, which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas.

"In order to maintain grid balance load shedding might be initiated. Power will be restored once the MSETCL line gets energised," the spokesperson said, adding that efforts are on to restore power supply.

Many of the affected areas had started reporting restoration of power after about 70-80 minutes.

The financial capital generally does not face any mandatory power cuts as part of the load shedding, but has faced troubles in the past, including a disruption that lasted up to 18 hours in October 2020.

In the previous episode, the suburban train network - called as the lifeline of the megapolis - had also come to a halt.

With inputs from PTI

