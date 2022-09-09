Mumbai Police's video captures near normalcy in the city amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The video rightly captures how the metropolis sprung back to near normalcy during the Ganeshotsav celebrations after facing a lull of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The extensive preparations by the Mumbai police force to ensure public order during Ganeshotsav was showcased in the clip

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities returned to Mumbai in all its glory. Devotees marked Ganapati festival with pomp and grandeur after two years of celebrations being marred by restrictions owing to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, on 9 September, the 10-day commemoration has finally come to an end as devotees are gearing up to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa. And looks like Mumbai Police has a surprise. The police force, which has a prominent social media presence, shared a heart-warming video as a tribute to the city and its residents.

The video rightly captures how the metropolis sprung back to near normalcy during the Ganeshotsav celebrations after facing a lull of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extensive preparations by the Mumbai police force to ensure public order during Ganeshotsav was showcased in the clip. It also has a soulful rendition of the popular Marathi aarti Sukhkarta Dukhharta in the voice of singer Rekha Bhardwaj playing in the background.

Watch the full video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)



Sharing the video on Instagram, the law enforcement force expressed how the city streets weren’t the same without the hustle and bustle of people.

The note read, “We missed you, Mumbai. The city streets weren’t the same without you these last two years. We couldn’t have been happier to be back on bandobast as we bid adieu to Bappa tomorrow, revelling with you all through.” The note was accompanied by a hashtag reading, “Mumbais Vighnaharta Forever.”

So far, the video has clocked over 4 lakh views and counting. Several Instagram users have reacted to the post, lauding the Mumbai police for their resilient efforts to keep the law and order in check amid celebrations.

“Thank you for everything you do for us,” a user commented. Another said, “Our Vighnaharta, forever and always.”

People gave “big salute” to the Mumbai police for bringing back the lost charm of Ganpati celebrations. Also, they didn’t miss to appreciate the police force’s social media presence. A bunch of “Ganpati Bappa Morya ”chants in the comment section followed by a series of heart emojis can also be spotted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.