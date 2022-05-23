Mumbai Police's response to man's 'call cops' dare gets appreciated, see post

India

One should never break traffic rules and even if that happens, do not boast about it. The recent message by the Mumbai Traffic Police is a clear indicator that undermining the rule of law is a strict no.

A Twitter user, Mumbai Matterz took to share a photograph of a man who was sitting on a scooter with a child and had refused to give way to other vehicles. The man was not even wearing a helmet. According to the tweet, when asked to give way to other vehicles, he mockingly told other commuters, “Bulao police ko (call the police)”.

The tweet that has now gone viral pointed out the mockery of the law and the lack of respect among citizens for traffic police.

Have a look at the tweet here:

The police authorities were quick to respond to the tweet and wrote, ".@mumbaimatterz Ab inhone bulaya hai toh jaana hi hoga...mauka bhi hai...kanoon bhi! Our challan will meet him soon."

Social media users were quick to appreciate the prompt response by Mumbai police and wrote that this was a savage reply.

Another warned others to be conscious about the law.

While a third user asked for the challan details and wanted the culprit to be punished. He further pointed out that if the culprit is not punished, it would be a very bad lesson for his kid as well.

Some even pointed out that the man appeared to be sitting on a parked vehicle, so it may be wrong to accuse him of violating the traffic rules.

A user even drew attention to the issue of people parking vehicles on the road without taking into consideration the inconvenience it causes to the other travellers.

The user pointed out that the Shaikh Mistri Dargah Road starting from Wadala Bridge to Antop Hill Church had been made a free parking area with a market.

Updated Date: May 23, 2022 14:10:46 IST

