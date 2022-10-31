Memes on social networking sites have evolved from amusing jokes to becoming more and more effective forms of communication. These days, political parties and numerous organisations, such as the government as well as police use memes to convey messages and spread awareness. Today, while the planet has been celebrating Halloween, Mumbai Police has come up with a special post on their official Instagram to mark the spooky festival. Along with the wish, the short clip also tells about some common mistakes that can harm your cyber security. The department termed the mistakes as “real-life jumpscares.”



Referring to the globally popular ‘trick-or-treat’ ritual of Halloween, the department wrote in the caption, “Trick fraudsters, treat yourself.” According to the post, people occasionally do silly mistakes that make it easy for fraudsters to invade their internet privacy. Those include weak passwords, sharing one-time password (OTP) with random people, receiving junk calls from unknown numbers, and circulating fake news across social media platforms.

While cybercrime has acquired new heights in recent times, internet users unquestionably loved the unique approach of Mumbai Police to aware the masses regarding the growing issue. Since being uploaded today in the morning, the Instagram reel has earned over 20,000 views so far and has garnered more than 2,000 likes. One of the viewers praised the department and marked it “excellent work.” Another person wrote, “trick or treat.”

Previously, Mumbai Police utilised the analogy of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s recent Bollywood hit, Bhrahmastrato increase awareness about traffic violations like overspeeding and jumping traffic signals. They posted a customised poster with graphical representations of the film’s characters. The stern messages on the image read, “Even if you have Vanarastra, don’t jump the signal. Even if you have Nandi Astra, don’t use the strength on the accelerator.”

‘Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever. pic.twitter.com/OPwdehATOv — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 13, 2022



The caption said, “Junoon and Raftar can put your Universe at risk. Driving safely is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever.” The post also summoned hundreds of likes on Twitter and people lauded Mumbai Police for choosing the trendy topic to warn traffic-rule violators.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.