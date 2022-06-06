Mumbai Police to summon suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal

The Mumbai Police will send a summon to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Top Mumbai cop Sanjay Pandey told ANI, "Mumbai Police will soon send a summon to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and record her statement, in connection with her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue."

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse a raging row over the issue.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks which have also caused a stir abroad, especially in Arab countries, the BJP issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

Sharma’s comments, made in a TV debate nearly 10 days back and Jindal’s now-deleted tweets, sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries, while Qatar summoned the Indian ambassador and handed him an official note on its “total rejection and condemnation of the remarks of an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed”.

Incidentally, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is currently on an official visit to Qatar.

The Indian Ambassador in Qatar said in a tweet that the controversial tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the government of India. “These are the views of fringe elements,” the Indian Embassy quoting him said.

With its members’ inflammatory comments stoking protests in the country, including violence in Kanpur, and drawing strong reactions from abroad, the BJP swung into action to control the damage.

Before cracking the whip on the two members, the ruling party also issued a statement underscoring its respect for all religions and their revered figures.

