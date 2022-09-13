The Mumbai Police's latest post speaks about the different 'Astras' as depicted in the film, Brahmastra as they further ask people to avoid breaking traffic rules citing safety concerns

Known for its creative takes on spreading traffic awareness among people, Mumbai Police has done it again with its new approach to caution people about driving safe as they call it the “biggest Astra” forever. With the names of films, dialogues, as well as songs, the Mumbai police has been grabbing attention of the people through their humorous posts, while on the other hand, also creating awareness regarding traffic rules. This time as well in reference to a recently released film, Brahmastra, they have taken to their official Instagram handle to share a new post.

The Mumbai Police’s latest post speaks about the different ‘Astras’ as depicted in the film as they further ask people to avoid breaking traffic rules citing safety concerns. While referring to the characters of ‘Vanarastra’, ‘Nandiastra’, ‘Junoon’, and ‘Raftar’, they wittingly wrote, “Even if you have Vanar Astra, don’t jump the signal; Even if you have Nandi Astra, don’t use the strength on the accelerator” Sharing the pictures of traffic cautions, they captioned the post by saying “Junoon’ and ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever.”

Alia Bhatt reacts to Mumbai Police’s ‘Brahmastra’ traffic caution

The post, which went viral, has impressed social media users who took to the comment section and appreciated the Mumbai Police’s creative take on traffic rules. However, what caught our attention is the reaction of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who plays the female lead in the film. Resharing the post on her Instagram handle, Alia reacted with a laughing emoji as she called it an ‘Epic’ take.

On the other hand, social media users while commenting on Mumbai Police’s post found it pretty humorous and also lauded their creativity level. One user wrote, “We need some ASTAR to maneuver through the potholes….” Another user, while citing a dialogue from the film, wrote, “Remember to always follow the lights!”

Notably, an Ayan Mukherji film, Brahmastra is a multi-star-cast film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film was released on 9 September, 2022, and has been going strong at the box office.

