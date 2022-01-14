Mumbai Police shares Wordle puzzle, highlights importance of wearing masks; check post here
Mumbai Police has highlighted the importance of wearing face masks with the help of puzzles.
Mumbai Police is working tirelessly day in and day out to ensure that people stay inside their houses amid rising cases of coronavirus. The law enforcement agency is using every tactic to spread COVID-19 awareness among people.
This time it has highlighted the importance of wearing face masks with the help of puzzles. The Police force created a graphic illustration that depicts a Wordle puzzle. The puzzle arranges terms like cough, fever, virus, delta, masks, and waves in different rows. The word masks is colour-coded in green to highlight its importance in fighting against the above-mentioned dangers.
Mumbai Police posted the puzzle on its official Twitter handle and captioned it “The Safety 365 x24/7 #Wordle #TakingOnCorona”.
Watch the tweet here:
https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/1481832384559742977
Twitter users hailed the department for appropriately using international trends to spread COVID awareness messages. A Twitter user commented, “Whoever handling this handle, give him/her a raise.”
https://twitter.com/naazirology/status/1481834205877510147
“Technically right too”, wrote another.
https://twitter.com/ReaDiMarco/status/1481872089749794821
The Wordle puzzle game was a creation of a Brooklyn-based software engineer named Josh Wardle. He made the puzzle for his partner. In November 2020, he made Wordle public and the game quickly gained popularity. Wordle became viral in India earlier this year.
According to data, 96% of Wordle interactions on Twitter in India took place in January 2022, as quoted by The Indian Express. The main reason behind the popularity of the guessing game is its simplicity. The game does not require any mobile application or sign-up on a website.
Last month, the police department shared another puzzle on its Instagram handle to 'accelerate' people’s knowledge of road safety.
Check the Instagram post here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CX2yL5OoeDN
Mumbai Police is well-known for its savvy online presence and interesting posts.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 13,702 new COVID-19 cases on 13 January, 16 percent less from 12 January .
