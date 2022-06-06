Mumbai: Police record statements of Salman Khan, father Salim after actor receives threat letter
Mumbai police have recorded actor Salman Khan's statement and his father Salim Khan's statements in the case
Mumbai: After a threat letter was issued to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, the Bandra Police registered a case against an unidentified person on Monday.
Mumbai police have recorded actor Salman Khan's statement and his father Salim Khan's statements in the case.
More than 200 CCTV footages have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far.
A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the Salman case.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Book Review: Devapriya Sanyal's account of Salman Khan combines fawning adoration with scholarly interest
In Salman Khan: The Man, The Actor, The Legend, Devapriya Sanyal picks interesting examples to highlight the contrast between the kind of masculinity that the actor has portrayed on screen and the kind that he has been notorious for in real life.
Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to hear plea against conviction on 3 August
Salman Khan's co-stars and co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, who had accompanied the actor that night, were acquitted by the court
Salman Khan will not be given any VIP treatment, says DIG of Jodhpur jail Vikram Singh
Jodhpur jail DIG Vikram Singh on Thursday said that Bollywood actor Salman Khan was made to undergo medical test before being lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail which revealed he has no medical issues.