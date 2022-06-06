Mumbai: Police record statements of Salman Khan, father Salim after actor receives threat letter

Mumbai police have recorded actor Salman Khan's statement and his father Salim Khan's statements in the case

Mumbai: After a threat letter was issued to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, the Bandra Police registered a case against an unidentified person on Monday.

More than 200 CCTV footages have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far.

A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the Salman case.

