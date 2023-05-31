Mumbai Police issued a new order on Monday, 30 May, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people in one place. Processions have also been restricted. This has been done to prevent any potential breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility, or threats to human life. Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) of Mumbai Police, has put out these restrictions as a routine precautionary measure to address potential disruptions, as commonly practiced by law enforcement authorities. The previous prohibitory order by Mumbai Police was issued in April. The enforcement of fresh limitations on public gatherings in Mumbai began on 28 May and will continue until 11 June.

Until 11 June 2023, the following activities will be prohibited in Mumbai:

Any gathering of five or more individuals. Any processions. The use of amplifying instruments, loudspeakers, musical bands, and the bursting of crackers in any processions held by the gathering.

The new restrictions do not apply to the following activities:

Social gatherings and meetings of clubs, co-operative societies, and other associations for regular business transactions. Assemblies in or near cinema houses, theatres, or other public entertainment venues for the purpose of watching films, dramas, or performances. Assemblies in or near courts of law and government offices while carrying out official duties. Marriage ceremonies and matrimonial functions, among others. Funeral assemblies and processions to crematoriums or burial places. Assemblies in or near schools, colleges, and educational institutions for academic activities. Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, business, and professional activities. Statutory meetings of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, and other associations. Any other assemblies and processions that may be permitted by the Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Brihanmumbai, and their supervising officers.

What will happen if one doesn’t follow the orders?

If individuals fail to adhere to the orders, it could lead to the initiation or enforcement of an investigation or legal proceedings. Penalties and punishments associated with violating this order may be imposed as if the order were still in effect, without taking into account its expiration.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.