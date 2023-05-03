Mumbai police detain five for extorting money online while posing as policemen

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained five people, including two from Kolkata and one from Hyderabad, for allegedly extorting money online while impersonating as police officers.

An official from the Bangur Nagar police station, according to PTI, said that they had received many reports where people pretending to be police officers called victims and claimed that they have found a parcel with the victim’s identity, which contained drugs or weapons.

When the victims got scared, the callers obtained their bank account numbers and forced them to download a software.

Money was transferred from the victim’s account to the fraudsters’ account using this method, reported PTI.

Similar complaints were filed in Pune and Sangli.

During the investigation, police caught two suspects from Kolkata, two from Thane, and the main suspect from Hyderabad.

According to the official, the main accused was also involved in crypto currency trade, and they have attached 40 bank accounts and retrieved Rs 1.5 crore so far.

A case of cheating has been filed under IPC section 420.

If someone threatens citizens in the name of the police, the official advises them to contact the nearest police station instead of getting scared.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.