Mumbai police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for copyright act violation

Asian News International January 26, 2022 18:56:44 IST
File image of Sundar Pichai. Reuters

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for a Copyright Act violation.

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Updated Date: January 26, 2022 18:56:44 IST

