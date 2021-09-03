Money Heist Season 5 releases on Netflix India at 12:30 pm and will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

The much-awaited crime thriller Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel, is back with Season 5. The makers of the show will premiere the greatest heist in history on streaming platform Netflix in two parts. The first part is releasing today, 3 September and the second part in December this year.

With the hype across India, a Jaipur-based IT company called Verve Logic has permitted its employees to take an off today to watch the series. They declared the holiday and called it ‘Netflix and Chill holiday’.

Here’s all you need to know about the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1:

When is Money Heist Season 5 releasing in India?

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 will stream on Netflix from today, 3 September. Informing fans about the same, Netflix took to their Twitter handle and tweeted about the names of the episodes from its official Twitter handle.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1. premieres this Friday! Here's a rundown of the new episode titles pic.twitter.com/ucKJqL1tkB — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2021

Most Netflix originals are released at midnight Pacific Time with reverence to Netflix headquarters. So, Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 will be released at 12:30 pm IST, while volume 2 will release on 3 December at 1:30 pm IST. The fifth season will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, same as the earlier four seasons.

How many episodes are in Money Heist season 5?

In the fifth and final season, there are 10 episodes in total. The Volume 1 of Money Heist Season 5 will have five episodes and their names are: Episode 1 titled 'The End of the Road' Episode 2 titled 'Do You Believe in Reincarnation?' Episode 3 titled 'Welcome to the Show of Life' Episode 4 titled 'Your Place in Heaven' And finally, Episode 5 titled 'Live Many Lives' While Volume 2 will also have 5 episodes, the names have not been released yet.

Recap to the last episode

In the last episode of the fourth season, the story came to an end when the Professor's scheme got Lisbon to reunite with the other members of the gang at the Bank of Spain but smart inspector Alicia Sierra came to know about the hideout of the Professor and caught him red-handed.

Rendirse no es una opción. Surrendering is not an option. #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/WOc1gz0Vxu — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) August 2, 2021

Money Heist Season 5 cast and crew:

The main cast members of the show include Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Miguel Herrán as Rio, ÚrsulaCorberó as Tokyo, Jaime Lorente as Denver, HovikKeuchkerian as Bogota, ItziarItuño as Lisbon, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.