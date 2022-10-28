Mumbai: Part of building collapses on some vehicles during its demolition, nobody injured

Mumbai: A portion of a five-storey building collapsed on some vehicles parked around it in the Borivali area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon when the structure was being pulled down, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 1 pm in the Kamala Residency building located on L T Road in Vazira Naka area of Borivali West, a fire brigade official said.

“It happened when the building was being demolished. Some portion of it fell on the vehicles parked nearby. Four to five vehicles got damaged in the incident,” another official said.

“But fortunately, no one was injured in the incident,” he said.

A fire brigade team and some police personnel are present at the spot, the official said.

Further information about the incident is awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.