Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured after ground plus two storey building collapses in West Bandra's Shastri Nagar

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the ground plus two (G+2) structure collapsed shortly after midnight. Few people were still believed to be under the rubble

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the ground plus two (G+2) structure collapsed in Bandra West's Shastri Nagar around 12:15 am on Thursday.

Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police, said that all those residing in the building will labourers from Bihar.

"One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar - declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people were admitted with minor injuries. Awaiting reports on others injured Rescue operations still ongoing," tweeted the Mumbai's municipal body.

Till the last report came in, few people were still believed to be under the rubble. Officials at the spot said that the rescue operations was underway.

The injured were being shifted to a hospital. The BMC in a tweet said that more number of people are expected to be injured in the incident and the exact figures were awaited from the hospital.

The municipal body in its earlier tweet said that at least three to four people were initially suspected to be trapped in the debris.

