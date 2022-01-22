Mumbai: At least 17 injured, two dead after major fire breaks out on 18th floor of high-rise building

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital

At least two dead and 17 injured in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in the Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said. Of those injured, three are in critical condition and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a nearby hospital.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.

Several persons were injured in the fire. While 15 of them were taken to the nearby Bhatia Hospital, four others were rushed to the Nair Hospital, the official said.

"Doctors at the Nair Hospital said that two of them were brought dead, while the condition of the remaining two is stable and they are being treated," he said.

Doctors at the Bhatia Hospital said that of the 15 injured persons who were brought there, 12 have been admitted to the general ward. The condition of three others is critical and they are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) , he added.

Fire in Mumbai | Fire breaks out in a 20 storey building near Bhatia hospital in Tardeo area of Mumbai.

Maharashtra BJP president & MLA, Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “It's an unfortunate incident.”

“Fire flame is under control but smoke is huge. All people have been rescued,” said Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar.

According to the BMC official, the firefighting and rescue operation is still on.

