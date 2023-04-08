According to a new survey carried out on different cities across the world, India’s financial capital, Mumbai has made it to the list of the ‘world’s best public transport system’, thus becoming the only Indian city to secure such a spot.

The survey results published by a London-based media outlet – Time Out shows Mumbai in the 19th spot. In the list of 19 cities, Mumbai managed to bag the last spot but is also the only Indian city to become top-ranked in this category. Meanwhile, the list has Germany’s Berlin in the top position which is followed by Czech Republic’s capital city, Prague.

As stated in the report, Time Out surveyed over 20,000 city-dwellers to identify the cities with the world’s greatest public transport.

Mumbai with world’s best public transport

As stated by Time Out about Mumbai’s public transit system, 81% of locals in the city admitted to finding it easy to cross the city roads by public transport with millions using buses, rickshaws, metro, and taxis on a daily basis that has kept the metropolis moving. It further also noted that an app named ‘Chalo Pay’ has made traveling in Mumbai a bit easier.

“The city has also introduced the Chalo Pay app – a pioneer for Indian public transport – making the whole thing just that little bit easier,” it said.

It is pertinent to note that Mumbai houses a slew of public transport modes including buses, taxis, autorickshaws, and of course, local trains, and recently also introduced double-decker electric buses.

In the meantime, the Time Out survey while listing the top 10 cities with the best transport system has included Berlin in the first position which is followed by Prague, Tokyo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Shanghai, and Amsterdam in the following spots.

