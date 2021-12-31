Mumbai imposes 5 pm to 5 am ban on people visiting beaches, parks and public spaces to battle rising COVID-19 cases

The new restrictions, which will be in force till 15 January, come a day after the financial capital recorded 3,671 new coronavirus cases, a 46.25 percent increase over the previous day

Mumbai is entering a state of near lockdown with the police issuing an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till 15 January.

The move has come in lieu of the rising cases in the financial capital fuelled by the fast-transmissible COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which came into force from 1 pm on Friday and will be effective till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

"The city continues to be threatened with COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant, and with a view to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus, people are prohibited from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am next day," the order said.

In case of marriages, whether in enclosed or open spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons, the order said.

In case of the last rites, only 20 persons will be allowed to remain present.

Those flouting the order will attract punishment under section 188 of the IPC in addition to the penal provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and the National Disaster Management Act, the DCP said in the order.

Earlier, the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, had issued orders prohibiting New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants.

Booking boats, banquet halls, etc for parties on 31 December night won't be allowed however, they will remain open till 12.30 am for dine-in facilities with only 50 percent occupancy. The hotel owners also have to ensure that the staff is fully vaccinated.

Rising cases in Mumbai

Mumbai has been seeing a huge spike in coronavirus cases and on Thursday, it recorded 3,671 new coronavirus cases, a 46.25 percent increase over the previous day.

According to officials, the R-value, which indicates how fast the virus is spreading, was at a high of 2.01 in Mumbai between 23-28 December.

This spurt in cases can be attributed to the Omicron variant. On Thursday, the city recorded 190 cases, pushing Maharashtra's overall tally to 450.

The COVID-19 cases in the megapolis have increased alarmingly in the last 10 days. On 20 December, only 283 infections had come to light.

The overall growth rate of cases rose to 0.15 percent for the period between 23 to 29 December, while the caseload doubling rate or the period taken for the caseload to double, dropped to 505 days.

