The decision comes after Mumbai Division’s Central Railway made an announcement to introduce 10 more AC local train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Thane, Badlapur, and Kalyan

Coming like a breath of fresh air for all the daily commuters of Mumbai local trains, Central Railway has introduced 10 more air-conditioned local trains on its main line from today. According to a latest report by Times Now, the railway authorities have taken up the decision to increase the AC rakes, after receiving warm responses from the daily passengers. Now, the commuters can relish the facilities and travel fuss free from 19 August. This comes after Mumbai Division’s Central Railway made an announcement on Monday to introduce 10 more AC local train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Thane Badlapur, and Kalyan. These freshly introduced AC trains will run by replacing the existing non-AC locals.

The count of the local train services on the Central Railway reportedly stands at 66. The total number of suburban services in the Mumbai Division is said to be 1,810. Surprisingly, these 1,810 suburban services are considered the lifeline of more than 40 lakh commuters daily. The report informed that of these 10 new trains, one will be running during the morning peak, and one during the evening peak hours. In addition, these latest air-conditioned services will not be running on Sundays and nominated holidays. However, the report stated that the trains mentioned with * will run on Sundays and nominated holidays, as per the existing schedule.

T-36* CSMT fast local. Source: Thane at 08.20 hrs

BL-9* Badlapur fast local. Source: CSMT at 09.09 hrs

BL-20* CSMT fast local. Source: Badlapur at 10.42 hrs

K-51 Kalyan fast local. Source: CSMT at 12.25 hrs

K-62 CSMT fast local. Source: Kalyan at 13.36 hrs

T-83 Thane slow local. Source: CSMT at 15.02 hrs

T-96 CSMT slow local. Source: Thane at 16.12 hrs

BL-35* Badlapur fast local. Source: CSMT at 17.22 hrs

BL-54* CSMT fast local. Source: Badlapur at 18.55 hrs

T-129 Thane fast local. Source: CSMT at 20.30 hrs

Times Now quoted Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti as saying, “We are soon going to run 10 more AC local trains on CSMT-Thane, Kalyan, and Badlapur route. The response to AC services has been overwhelming with passenger numbers rising by six times.”

Earlier this month, the Western Railway announced the development after looking at the increasing popularity and growing demands of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban by the daily passengers. Moreover, the authorities witnessed a substantial rise of commuters in AC local trains, after reducing the fare of the journey tickets.

