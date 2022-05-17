Mumbai gangrape: Siblings arrested for raping Dharavi woman; police custody till 23 May for further probe

According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place in the early morning of 10 May when the two accused barged into the woman’s house and raped her at knife point

Mumbai Police, who had arrested two persons on Monday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in the Dharavi area of the city, have produced the accused before court which has sent them to police custody till 23 May 23 for further probe. The accused have been identified.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place in the early morning of May 10 when the two accused barged into the woman’s house and raped her at knife point.

Police said both the accused were wearing masks at the time of the crime to hide their identity. They also made a video of the woman.

Mumbai Police started an investigation from the CCTV footage of the area and scanned more than 100 CCTV footage to get a lead. Eventually both the accused were arrested on Monday.

The accused Anil Chavan (19) and Nilesh Chavan (20) are brothers and residents of Vile Parle.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.