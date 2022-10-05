Mumbai: Five dead after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli sea link accident site
According to the CCTV footage of the accident, an ambulance and three cars were standing on the bridge when a high-speed vehicle crashed into them
Mumbai: At least five people were reported dead, and several were injured after a speeding car rammed into three other cars, and an ambulance on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Maharashtra | 10 people got injured in a collision between four cars and an ambulance on Mumbai’s Bandra Worli Sea Link pic.twitter.com/7ihc7xnZv5
— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
According to NDTV, around 3:30 am on Wednesday, an ambulance and other vehicles were parked on the side of the road, preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.
A high-speed car crashed into the stationary vehicles as the team was preparing to take the injured, killing five people.
Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims.
“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery,” the PMO office tweeted.
Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022
Police have rushed to the spot after receiving information and relief and rescue operations are underway. Police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. The condition of many is very critical.
The road from Bandra to Worli has been closed.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
25 MNS workers detained for vandalising Bandra-Worli sea link
This comes a day after MNS workers attacked toll booths in eight cities across Maharashtra allegedly on the orders of Raj Thackeray.
Mumbai cop gets suspended for protecting racing supercar owners
Instead of booking the owners of the cars, Sub-inspector Anant Raorane of Worli police station had booked the drivers of a Lamborghini, owned by Siddharth Mandavi, and a Ferrari owned by Johane Postale.
What happened to buildings along Mumbai's Marine Drive after tetrapods that protect from tides were removed?
Residents of two buildings on Mumbai's Marine Drive complained of 'unusual vibrations' during the high-tide hours over the past weekend. They claimed that it was caused due to the removal of the tetrapods from the Marine Drive shoreline that earlier dissipated the power of waves