Mumbai: Five dead after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli sea link accident site

Mumbai: At least five people were reported dead, and several were injured after a speeding car rammed into three other cars, and an ambulance on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Maharashtra | 10 people got injured in a collision between four cars and an ambulance on Mumbai’s Bandra Worli Sea Link pic.twitter.com/7ihc7xnZv5 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

According to NDTV, around 3:30 am on Wednesday, an ambulance and other vehicles were parked on the side of the road, preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.

A high-speed car crashed into the stationary vehicles as the team was preparing to take the injured, killing five people.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery,” the PMO office tweeted.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

Police have rushed to the spot after receiving information and relief and rescue operations are underway. Police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. The condition of many is very critical.

The road from Bandra to Worli has been closed.

With inputs from agencies

