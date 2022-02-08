Mumbai COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted by February-end, says Mayor as infection rate reduces drastically

The announcement came a day after the financial capital recorded just 356 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Noting a slight decrease in daily coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the financial capital's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has lightened COVID restrictions and plans to open the city by this month's end.

According to ANI, "There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YVekcJcqUY — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

Pednekar, however, added a cautionary note and urged people not to let their guard down to prevent another spike in cases. "It is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," she said.

This comes after the maximum city's COVID case count, which saw a surge during the pandemic's third wave over past one month, steadily dropped over the past week, with it recording only 356 cases in Monday's bulletin, NDTV said in a report.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai recorded 356 fresh COVID-19 cases — the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021 — and five fatalities, as per a BMC bulletin.

The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the death toll at 16,654. Around 88 per cent or 313 cases out of the 356 are asymptomatic, it said, adding that the positivity rate has come down to 1.19 per cent.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,436 new coronavirus cases, out of which Mumbai logged 356 cases. With 949 patients discharged from Mumbai hospitals, the total active cases in Mumbai as of Monday evening were 5,139.

Notably, the Maharashtra government had last week lifted the night curfew and allowed restaurants and theatres to operate as per their usual timings before the advent of the pandemic, but with 50 per cent capacity. The government also allowed beaches, gardens, parks to operate as per normal timing before the advent of the pandemic.

As per the BMC's latest guidelines, amusement or theme parks, swimming pools, restaurants, theaters, natyagriha (drama theatres) and water parks can operate with 50 per cent capacity. Cultural and folk entertainment programs can also be held with 50 per cent capacity of the venue. However, the BMC in its 2 February guidelines said that marriages and competitive sports including horse racing will be allowed with 25 per cent occupancy of the venue, India TV said in a report.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.