Mumbai cops nab couple for abducting 2-month-old within hours of crime

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Thursday nabbed Mohammed Hanif Sheikh and his wife, the prime accused in the kidnapping of a two-month-old infant from a pavement in the city. The child has been handed back to her family.

The baby girl was allegedly abducted two days back from a South Mumbai locality. Within 12 hours of the offence, the police zeroed in on a couple, who they believe are involved in more cases of child kidnapping.

The police initially detained the 46-year-old man and his wife for the crime and said that the couple had intended to sell the child less than 24 hours after the baby girl was taken from her family when they were sleeping on a footpath in a South Mumbai locality. A 30-year-old woman living on a footpath in L T Marg area, approached the police late on Tuesday night saying her two-month-old daughter was missing and she feared that the child had been kidnapped.

The abduction was caught on video and the police were able to identify the suspected couple with the help of CCTV footage. Later, the Azad Maidan Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 363 (kidnapping) and formed eight teams to nab the accused and recover the child, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar told news agencies.

The police teams got a lead after they examined the CCTV footage from south Mumbai and also the area near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The footage showed the accused walking towards the CSMT carrying the baby. At the CSMT, the accused boarded a local train and disembarked at the Wadala railway station, where he hired a taxi and proceeded further, a police official said.

Based on a tip-off, one of the eight police teams caught the accused on Wednesday evening and rescued the child. Sheikh’s wife was also taken into custody after her involvement in the crime was discovered.

