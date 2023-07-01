'MumbAI': AI-generated photos of amphibious vehicles to battle monsoon woes win hearts
Prateek Arora, a popular screenwriter and digital creator created the AI art series. The post received hundreds of likes and comments from Instagram users.
The arrival of monsoon in India is marked by waterlogged cities, traffic woes and clogged drainage systems. No wonder, some people feel disheartened at the thought of thunderstorms during the season.
Now, an AI artist has provided some relief using his imagination. The artist has come up with a series of pictures termed ‘Amphibious Autorickshaws’ that move across waterlogged streets. Prateek Arora, a popular screenwriter and digital creator created the AI art series with Mid Journey, an independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and increasing the imaginative powers of the human species.
He named the vehicle amphibious autorickshaws, signifying that the machines can be used both on land and in the water.
Several users commented on the photos. One user wrote, “Gurugram urgently needs these.”
“This post is so Bombay,” wrote another.
An account responded, “Looks like a submarine. Also, it shows the prime example of Indian jugaad, which won’t fix the problem but create temporary solutions.”
The post garnered over 10,000 likes.
Another AI-generated idea for Mumbai rains
In a similar vein, the artist also posted a series of ‘Hyper-Adaptive Rainwear’ that could help people move about unharmed and easily defy the city’s battering rains. “Bring it on, Mumbai,” he captioned the post.
“Power Extreme,” a user wrote about extravagant raincoats.
Another added, “This is so crazy. Amazing.”
Prateek Arora used ‘AI’ and ‘Indo-futurism’ hashtags in the caption. According to BBC, the term ‘Indo-futurism’ refers to a combination of Indian mythology and architecture with science fiction. It comes across as an aesthetic, a genre or a narrative that envisions India’s future. Visions can be expressed through science fiction, music or art.
Another AI-artist, Manoj Omre, also shared a similar set of Mumbai rain inspired safeguarding images. He captioned the post: “Kyunki acchi roads aur drainage system toh paagal banate hai” (Because nicely built roads and drainage systems make one go mad.)
The text on one of the images reads, “Things that should have been built by now for Mumbai.”
Several users were left stunned by the artist’s creative work. A person wrote, “OMGGGG.”
“Mumb-AI,” said another, giving a new meaning to the city’s name.
The post received over 7,000 likes.
