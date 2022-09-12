Mumbai: 6 minor girls jimmy iron grill, lock constable to make good from rehab centre

Govandi Police launched a probe under sections of kidnapping and illegal confinement against unknown persons considering the girls escaped are minors

Mumbai: In a late night incident, as many as six girls ran away from the Government Rehabilitation for Women’s hostel located in Gowandi area of Mumbai allegedly by breaking the window and grill of the toilet, officials said on Monday.

According to the sources, this incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday when everyone was sleeping. All the girls who escaped were minors, police have identified them.

According to sources, the minor girls locked the gate of the guard constable’s room from outside before escaping probably so they do not get followed.

The girls allegedly broke the cement window with a brick and also bent the iron grill on the outside of the window.

Hostel authorities launched a detailed probe in the matter after the incient broke. The information of the escape was shared to Mumbai Police, after which the Govandi Police launched a probe under sections of kidnapping and illegal confinement against unknown persons considering the girls escaped are minors.

As per the information, girls rescued from illegal activities like human trafficking, begging by various investigative agencies are kept in Govandi hostel.

According to the police, the identity of the girls who escaped from the hostel has been confirmed. “We are investigating the matter, everyone related to the girls are being interrogated,” said a police official adding that the CCTV footage of Govandi area will be checked to ascertain if the girls were helped by someone.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.