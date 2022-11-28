Mumbai: 17 foreign artists working with Bollywood booked for visa norms violation
While they should have obtained work visas mentioning the name of the production house that was shooting, they had instead come to India on tourist and business visas. They have been issued notices, said an officer
Mumbai: As many as 17 foreigners working with the Indian film industry were booked for allegedly flouting Visa norms on Monday. A report on the matter will be sent to Special Branch-II in order to ascertain further action on the next course of action, said police officials.
As per the cops, the artists were part of an on going shoot in Dahisar (east) since Friday. The action came after police officials were informed that some people on the set were flouting visa norms following which a search was conducted.
It turned out that 10 women and 7 men had flouted visa guidelines.
While they should have obtained work visas mentioning the name of the production house that was shooting, they had instead come to India on tourist and business visas. They have been issued notices, said an officer.
