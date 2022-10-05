Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition remains critical, on life saving drugs

New Delhi: Founder of the Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s to be critical and is being given life-saving drugs, doctors at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said Wednesday.

“Sh. Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists”, tweeted the Samajwadi Party.

मेदांता अस्पताल ने जारी किया आदरणीय नेताजी का हेल्थ बुलेटिन : Sh. Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists. — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 5, 2022

Earlier on Monday sources had said that Yadav’s condition had improved and was out of the ICU after being rushed to the ward on Sunday when his condition suddenly deteriorated.

“Respected Netaji is admitted in ICU, his condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital,” the party had tweeted.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, has been hospitalised since 22 August for a lung ailment and infection in the urinary tract.

He was hospitalised earlier in July as well.

Meanwhile, party workers and well-wishers continued praying for the veteran leader’s health in Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.