New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his condolences over the death of “illustrious political leader” Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday.

The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch died at a private hospital in Gurugram at 8:16 am on Monday after a prolonged illness.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. He was an illustrious political leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted VP Jagdeep Dhankar as saying.

“Coming from a humble agriculturalist background, he made immense contributions to nation building as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Defence Minister of India. My deepest condolences to his family members and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Vice President said.

Ex-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expresses grief over Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

M Venkaiah Naidu, veteran politician and former vice president also expressed his grief at the former defence minister's demise.

In a tweet, Naidu wrote: "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji will be remembered as a strong Defence Minister & an articulate parliamentarian. I offer my sincere condolences to members of his family on this tragic loss. May his soul attain sadgati! Om Shanti!"

In another post, where he shared with Mulayam, Naidu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former chief minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. I had a long association with Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav over many years. He was a stalwart in national politics & an earthy leader of the masses."

The news of Samajwadi Party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav was announced by his son Akhilesh Yadav. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Mulayam was admitted to a hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on 2 October.

Born on 22 November, 1939, into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

He served as defence minister from 1996-1998, and chief minister thrice in 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

The veteran politician was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

With inputs from agencies

