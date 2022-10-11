Mulayam Singh Yadav Funeral LIVE: Last rites to be performed in Saifai today; three-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh

Auto refresh feeds

Senior SP leaders including state president Naresh Uttam Patel, Rajendra Chowdhury, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Lalji Verma and others gathered at the party office and garlanded a photograph of Yadav.

The 82-year-old SP patriarch died at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after prolonged illness.

As a mark of mourning, the party flag was flown at half-mast.

All roads in Lucknow on Monday led to the Vikramaditya Marg Samajwadi Party office, where hundreds of party leaders and workers gathered after learning about the demise of their 'Netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel will represent the Congress at the funeral of Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on Monday. Congress veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge will also take part in the funeral which will take place in Mulayam's native village of Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Tuesday, as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

UP | People turn out in large numbers to pay their tributes to Samajwadi Party supremo and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at his ancestral home in Saifai Several CMs and other leaders are expected to attend the last rites to be held today pic.twitter.com/CkLVHVnCfK

Mulayam Singh Yadav Funeral LIVE: Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who spawned the state’s most prominent political clan and played a key role on the national stage, died Monday after prolonged illness. He was 82.

The former defence minister was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital in August and shifted to its Intensive Care Unit on 2 October.

“My respected father and ‘Netaji’ to all is no more,” his son Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum and Uttar Pradesh’s BJP government announced a three-day mourning.

Hours later, the body arrived in Safai, Yadav’s native village near Etawah in UP, and was kept in a “pandal” for people who thronged there for a darshan.

As Akhilesh Yadav broke down on receiving his father’s body, his uncle Shivpal Yadav often at loggerheads with him placed a hand on his shoulder.

Later, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and some other UP BJP leaders arrived to pay their respects.

The funeral will take place with full state honours in Safai on Tuesday afternoon.

The village falls in Jaswantnagar, the constituency from where he was elected to the state assembly the first time in 1967, representing Ram Manohar Lohia’s Sanyukt Socialist Party.

Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family, Yadav was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

He was defence minister from 1996 to 1998 in HD Deve Gowda’s United Front government, and became chief minister thrice, in 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

For decades, he enjoyed the stature of a national leader but Uttar Pradesh largely remained the akhara where Yadav played out his politics, beginning as a teenager influenced by socialist leader Lohia.

For party workers, even when he was no longer the SP president, the patriarch who famously trained as a wrestler in his younger days, remained Netaji, the leader. And his presence on the scene provided the glue that held the Yadav clan together, at least to a degree.

A socialist, Yadav was open to possibilities in politics. Thanks often to mergers and splits, he had been affiliated with a series of parties — Lohia’s Sanyukt Socialist Party, Charan Singh’s Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Bharatiya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Janata Party.

