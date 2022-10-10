India

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies: President Murmu, PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tribute to SP founder

PM Modi called Mulayam Singh Yadav “a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems”.

FP Trending October 10, 2022 13:06:34 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82.

Samajwadi Party founder and supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has breathed his last. The veteran politician had been undergoing treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital. His son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the news on social media.

Condolences from across party lines were sent in after the news of the three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s demise broke. From President Droupadi Murmu to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, all paid their respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav and hailed the 82-year-old’s achievements in the political arena. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences at the passing of the Samajwadi Party patriarch.

The President of India tweeted in Hindi, “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. ‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the Samajwadi Party founder.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav and hailed him as a “grassroots leader” who played a crucial role in Uttar Pradesh for decades.


Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sent her condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and his family.


Chhattisgarh Chief Minister compared Yadav’s death to the “collapse” of a rock in the democratic foundations of India.


Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise “an irreparable loss to the political world”.


Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote, “I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.”

Here are some more reactions:

 

 

 

Yadav had been undergoing treatment in Gurugram since 22 August. His condition worsened on 2 October and he was shifted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Samajwadi Party founder had served as the Minister of Defence from 1 June 996 to 19 March 1998. He had also been elected to the Lok Sabha as an MP seven times.

Updated Date: October 10, 2022 13:06:34 IST

