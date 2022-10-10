Samajwadi Party founder and supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has breathed his last. The veteran politician had been undergoing treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital. His son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the news on social media.

Condolences from across party lines were sent in after the news of the three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s demise broke. From President Droupadi Murmu to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, all paid their respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav and hailed the 82-year-old’s achievements in the political arena. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences at the passing of the Samajwadi Party patriarch.

The President of India tweeted in Hindi, “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. ‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!”

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव का निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। साधारण परिवेश से आए मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की उपलब्धियां असाधारण थीं। ‘धरती पुत्र’ मुलायम जी जमीन से जुड़े दिग्गज नेता थे। उनका सम्मान सभी दलों के लोग करते थे। उनके परिवार-जन व समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2022

PM Modi called Mulayam Singh Yadav “a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems”.

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the Samajwadi Party founder.

मुलायम सिंह यादव जी अपने अद्वितीय राजनीतिक कौशल से दशकों तक राजनीति में सक्रिय रहे। आपातकाल में उन्होंने लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए बुलंद आवाज उठाई। वह सदैव एक जमीन से जुड़े जननेता के रूप में याद किए जाएँगे। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav and hailed him as a “grassroots leader” who played a crucial role in Uttar Pradesh for decades.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी ज़मीन से जुड़े एक ऐसे नेता थे जिन्होंने कई दशकों तक उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई। अपने लम्बे सार्वजनिक जीवन में उन्होंने अनेक पदों पर काम किया और देश, समाज एवं प्रदेश के विकास में अपना योगदान दिया। उनका निधन बेहद पीड़ादायक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sent her condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and his family.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, भारत सरकार के रक्षामंत्री व सामाजिक न्याय के सशक्त पैरोकार के रूप में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।@yadavakhilesh व अन्य सभी प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2022



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister compared Yadav’s death to the “collapse” of a rock in the democratic foundations of India.

समाजवादी नेता और उत्तर प्रदेश के धरती पुत्र मुलायम सिंह यादव ‘नेता जी’ के निधन का समाचार भारतीय लोकतांत्रिक नींव के एक पत्थर के ढह जाने जैसा है. यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री, केंद्रीय मंत्री के रूप में उन्होंने जनता की सेवा की. वे आजीवन सांप्रदायिकता के ख़िलाफ़ खड़े रहे। ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 10, 2022



Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise “an irreparable loss to the political world”.

सपा पार्टी के संस्थापक व वरिष्ठ राजनेता एवं उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।

उनका निधन राजनीतिक जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।

ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें एवं परिजनों तथा समर्थकों को यह असीम दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/3EB2g0CfF2 — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) October 10, 2022



Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote, “I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.”

I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/UndVFrUCxh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 10, 2022

Here are some more reactions:

समाजवाद के प्रेरक और उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भगवान से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान दें और सभी प्रशंसकों और परिजनों को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। https://t.co/AbO7NkaE07 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 10, 2022

समाजवादी पार्टी के व्योवृद्ध नेता व यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के आज निधन हो जाने की ख़बर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व सभी शुभचिन्तकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन सबको इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 10, 2022

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन भारतीय राजनीति के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और परिजनों को संबल दे। ॐ शांति — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 10, 2022

Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadavji, who always stood for the upliftment of the poor,downtrodden and minorities of his state

I have fond memories of my long association with him since 1987.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise today brings an end to an era of politics. He upheld the cause of the poor and marginalised all his life. Deep condolences @yadavakhilesh @Abhuraira — S lrfan Habib एस इरफान हबीब عرفان حبئب (@irfhabib) October 10, 2022

Yadav had been undergoing treatment in Gurugram since 22 August. His condition worsened on 2 October and he was shifted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Samajwadi Party founder had served as the Minister of Defence from 1 June 996 to 19 March 1998. He had also been elected to the Lok Sabha as an MP seven times.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.