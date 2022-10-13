Mukesh Ambani prays at Badrinath, Kedarnath; donates Rs 5 crore

Dehradun: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani visited the Hindu holy sites of Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham on Thursday. Mukesh Ambani arrived early in the morning for a visit to the Badrinath Temple. He then visited the Kedanath Temple.

Mukesh Ambani performed puja at both temples. The industrialist donated five crore rupees to the Badri Kedar temple committee.

After Mukesh Ambani reached Badrinath, he was welcomed by Kishore Panwar, the vice president of the temple committee. Mukesh Ambani then had darshan of Lord Badri Vishal.

Participated in ‘Gita Path’

During his visit to Badrinath, Mukesh Ambani participated in a ‘Gita Path’ session. After this he returned via helicopter after resting for a while at his guest house Kokila Niwas in Badrinath.

Mukesh Ambani arrived in Dehradun by private plane

The country’s famous industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with his colleagues reached Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on his private plane at around 7 am today. After this he reached the world famous Badrinath Dham from the airport at eight in the morning.

Mukesh Ambani often visits Badrinath, Kedarnath

Mukesh Ambani is a frequent visitor to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. He often visits the two Hindu pilgrimage sites with his family.

