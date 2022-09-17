Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala

The Reliance Industries chairman presented a cheque — as a kanikka (offering) — of 1 crore 51 lakh rupees and expressed his desire that it be used for annadanam (food for devotees) at the temple

New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday visited and offered prayers to Lord Krishna at Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala. He was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant on the visit.

Ambani offered ghee at the Sopanam (the inner sanctum) of the temple with his family. He made offerings to the temple elephants Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.

Guruvayur Devaswom Board Chairman Professor PK Vijayan welcomed Mukesh Ambani at the temple and presented him with a mural painting as a token of their appreciation.

After visiting Guruvayur temple, Ambani presented a cheque as a kanikka (offering). “When I opened, it was a cheque of 1 crore 51 lakh rupees. This is the highest amount offered by a devotee to the Guruvayur temple. He expressed his interest to use it for Annadanam (food for devotees) in the temple”, said Dr VK Vijayan, chairman, Guruvayur Devaswam.

