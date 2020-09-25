MPSOS Class 10th result 2020 for Ruk Jana Nahi scheme declared, check at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS conducts the exam for the students who could not clear the Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 and Class 12 exams in first attempt. It is also open for students who could not take exam due to coronavirus pandemic

The Class 10th result of the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Board has been declared on Friday at mpsosebresult.in. The examination was held between 17 and 26 August under the “Ruk Jana Nahi” scheme of the state government.

MPSOS conducts the exam for the students who have not cleared the Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The scheme has been started with an objective to provide a chance to students who have failed in their first attempt. It is also open to those students who were not able to take the board exams this year.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the exams were conducted in Open Book test format. The exam is usually held in the month of June but this year it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to check MPSOS "Ruk Jana Nahi" Class 10 result 2020:

Step 1: Go to MPSOS Board official website - mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on the link that reads, "Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna Exam 2020 Class 10th Result.

Step 3: A new page will open where you will be required to key in your roll number and other credentials.

Step 4: Tap on the login button.

Step 5: Your score card with subject-wise marks and total will appear on the screen. Save and take a printout of the result.

Here's the direct link to check the result: https://www.mpsosebresult.in/MPSOS_Aug_Phase1_2020/rjn/

A Times Now report said that MPSOS Class 12th exam 2020 was conducted from 17 to 31 August. The result of the exam is expected to be declared soon by the board on the official website.