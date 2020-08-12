MPSOS Admit Card 2020 for Class 10, 12 released at mpsos.nic.in, exam to begin from 17 August

Students will have to follow social distancing norms at the examination centre and will have to reach the venue at least an hour before the exam begins

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has released the admit card for 'Ruk Jana Nahi’ Yojna Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on its official website - mpsos.nic.in.

To download the admit card, or hall ticket, students will have to provide their MPBSE roll number and enter captcha code. The exam will begin from 17 August and will continue till 2 September.

According to a report by Careers 360, along with the admit card, students will have to carry one original identity proof with them at the exam centre. The acceptable photo ID proofs that are allowed include - passport, driving license, voter ID card, PAN card, Aadhaar card.

Students will have to follow social distancing norms at the examination centre and will have to reach the venue at least an hour before the exam begins.

A report by The Times of India said that candidates should ensure that their latest passport size, coloured photograph is pasted on the admit card before they appear for the test.

Candidates will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones, calculators, watch calculators, alarm clocks, digital watches with built-in calculators/ memory or any electronic of smart devices in the examination centre.

Steps to download MPSOS 10th and 12th admit card 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website - mpsos.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on "Ruk Jana Nahi" Yojna Class 10th & 12th Admit Card.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your MPBSE Roll Number and add captcha code.

Step 4: Press the Search button.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout.

Here' a direct link to download the admit card - https://mpsos.mponline.gov.in/#/admitcard

MPSOS is conducting the exam under 'Ruk Jana Nahi’ Yojna of the state government for the students who have not cleared the Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

The scheme has been started with an objective to provide a chance to students who have failed in their first attempt. It is also open to those students who were not able to take the board exams this year.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the Class 12 state board exam result 2020 on 27 July. Of over 8 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 68.81 percent cleared it. The overall pass percentage was 62.84 percent.