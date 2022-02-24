MPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment 2022: Apply for 289 posts till 21 February; check details here

All applicants should have a Bachelor of Dental Surgery to be eligible to apply for the post

Applications for the post of Dental Surgeon, General State Service, Group-B, have been invited by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Interested applicants can view the official notice at the website.

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 289 Dental Surgeon vacancies in the state Public Health Department.

Aspirants can submit their applications for the post in the website till 21 February.

Steps to apply for MPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at mpsconline.gov.in

― Click on the link for ‘User Registration’ given on the page

― Enter the required details to register yourself on the MPSC portal

― Login and select the application for Dental Surgeon Group B

― Fill in the MPSC application and make the fee payment

― Submit the completed MPSC application and save a copy for future reference

Applicants should keep their Aadhaar card as well as domicile certificate caste/EWS certificate and non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable) ready with them before applying for the post of Dental Surgeon. The photograph and signature required for the application must not be over 50KB in size and should not contain any watermark, name of mobile app, stamp and so on.

Read the detailed instructions for filling the MPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment 2022 here.

Eligibility criteria:

,. Candidates must also have at least one year of work experience as a Clinical Assistant.

As per the official notice, preference will be given to candidates who have post-graduate qualification in Dental Science.

For the detailed education qualifications and criteria, applicants can view the recruitment notification here.

Selection process:

The MPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of their qualifications and call them for a personal interview. A screening test may be conducted by the Commission if it receives too many applications.

For more details related to the recruitment process and so on, candidates can visit the MPSC’s website.

