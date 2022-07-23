MPs should always follow Gandhian philosophy while debate, dissent in Parliament: President Kovind in farewell speech

In his farewell speech, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind asked political parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of people

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday gave an emotional farewell speech in the parliament, a day before his tenure ends. "Members of Parliament should always follow Gandhian philosophy while exercising rights of debate and dissent in the House," the outgoing President said.

President Kovind also asked political parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of people.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla jointly presented a memento to President Kovind.

5 key takeaways from outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell speech

- Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart

- I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for support during my tenure

- Will always be grateful to citizens of country for giving me opportunity to serve as President of India

- Parliament a temple of democracy. Have always considered myself as a part of the larger family, which included the members of parliament. They may have differences at times like any family has, but they should work together for the larger interests of the country

- I performed my duties to the best of my ability

Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated President President-Elect Droupadi Murmu, who will be taking oath as the 15th President of India on Monday (25 July). She will be the first tribal person to hold the country's highest constitutional post.

"I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu for being elected as next president, country will benefit from her guidance," the outgoing President said.

President Kovind also said, "World is struggling because of COVID pandemic. I hope we learn lessons from the pandemic, we forgot that we are all part of nature. In difficult times, India's efforts were praised all across the world."

The address comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a farewell dinner for the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. He took charge as India's 14th president in 2017.

With inputs from agencies

