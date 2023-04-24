India

'MPs, MLAs with more than two children should be made ineligible to contest polls'

'My grandfather used to tell me that when we got independence, our population was 35 crore and now it has reached 142 crore, and for that, we are all responsible,' Ajit Pawar said

FP Staff April 24, 2023 14:24:32 IST
'MPs, MLAs with more than two children should be made ineligible to contest polls'

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar. PTI

Pune: People who go on to have more than two children should not be given any concessions, while legislators in such cases should be made ineligible to contest polls, said senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

While speaking at an event in Baramati, Pawar said India has surpassed China in terms of population growth. “My grandfather used to tell me that when we got independence, our population was 35 crore and now it has reached 142 crore, and for that, we are all responsible,” the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative Assembly said.

Pawar said that in an interview two days ago, he had asserted that all political parties should take this issue seriously. “Everyone should stop after having one or two children for the betterment of our country, state, district, and region,” he said.

He further said that henceforth, no concessions should be given to people who have more than two children. “When Vilasrao Deshmukh was the chief minister, we were apprehensive while taking a decision that candidates aspiring to contest local body elections to gram panchayats, zilla parishads and taluka panchayats would be ineligible if they had three children,” Pawar said.

“People ask why a similar decision was not taken with regard to MPs and MLAs. I tell them it is not in our hands. It is in the hands of the Centre and it is our demand that the Centre should do it,” he said.

Pawar believes that people will become more aware and conscious about the issue if they are not given any concessions.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 24, 2023 14:24:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 70 aircraft around island
World

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 70 aircraft around island

The warplanes detected until 4 pm local time included a mix of fighter jets and bombers, Taiwan's ministry said

Taiwan claims China's rocket launch sent debris into sea
World

Taiwan claims China's rocket launch sent debris into sea

Due to 'possible falling rocket wreckage,' maritime authorities in China's eastern Fujian province restricted ships from an area north of Taiwan from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm on Sunday

China poised to announce economic comeback as zero-Covid era fades
World

China poised to announce economic comeback as zero-Covid era fades

The world's second largest economy is nonetheless troubled by a slew of other difficulties, ranging from a debt-ridden property sector to dwindling consumer confidence, global inflation, and the possibility of recession overseas