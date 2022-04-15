MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021 exam postponed, check revised schedule here

The MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 exam will now be conducted on 22 May at centres in Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the State Service Preliminary Exam 2021. The exam was earlier supposed to be held on 24 April. The revised schedule notice is available on the Commission’s official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 exam will now be conducted on 22 May at centres in Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur. The exam will be OMR-based and conducted online. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from 17 May onwards.

The examination aims to fill 283 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of this exam and interviews.

It is to be noted that to be eligible for the exam, the candidate has to be a graduate from a recognised university and the minimum age has to be between 21-40 years with age relaxation for the reserved category as per the government norms.

It is to be noted that the MPPSC has also postponed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Radio exam 2021. The exam was earlier supposed to be held on 22 May but new dates will be announced soon. The DSP Radio 2021 is to be held for a total of 13 vacancies.

Here are the steps to download the notification:

Visit the official website of MPPSC i.e., mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to the ‘WHAT’S NEW’ Section Click on the text that reads, Information regarding the conduct of examination - State Engineering Service Exam 2021 & Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 Dated 13/04/2022 There will be a download arrow adjacent to it Click on that and the notification will appear in the form of a PDF View and save it for future reference

Candidates are required to check the official website of the Commission from time to time to stay apprised on updates related to admit card and examination centre.

Here is the link to official notification.

