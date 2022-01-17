MPPSC SSE and SFS prelims 2020 result declared, check direct links here

MPPSC has shortlisted 7,711 applicants through the SSE prelims exam and 3,129 candidates through the SFS examination, the shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the Main exam

The results of the State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service (SFS) Prelims 2020 have been put out by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website. Applicants who have appeared for the exams can check and download their results from MPPSC website - - https://mppsc.nic.in .

MPPSC SSE, SFS prelims 2020 result: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of MPPSC - https://mppsc.nic.in .

. Click on SSE, SFS result link available on the homepage

The MPPSC SSE, SFS prelims 2020 results will be displayed on the screen of your device

Check and download the MPPSC SSE, SFS prelims 2020 result

Applicants can find their SSE, SFS prelims 2020 results as per their roll numbers by finding it through Ctrl+F command.

The hall tickets for the SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 exam were released in July last year. The Commission conducted the SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 exam on 25 July, 2021 in two shifts. Paper - I was held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, while Paper - II was conducted from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The final answer keys were released for the candidates on 20 August.

MPPSC has shortlisted 7,711 applicants through the SSE prelims exam and 3,129 candidates through the SFS examination. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the Main exam.

Here's the direct link to check MPPSC SSE result 2020.

Check the direct link for MPPSC SFS result 2020 here.

The MPPSC SSE prelims exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 260 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Whereas, the State Forest Service prelims exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 111 posts of Forest Ranger and 6 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.

The Commission will soon announce the exam schedule for the Main exams.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of MPPSC - https://mppsc.nic.in .

