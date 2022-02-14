MPPSC Recruitment: SSE and SFS prelims 2020 scorecard released at mppsc.nic.in

The SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 exams were conducted by the Commission on 25 July, 2021 in two shifts

The scorecards of State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service (SFS) Prelims 2020 have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on its official website. Applicants who appeared in the exams can check and download the scorecards by visiting MPPSC's portal - mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC SSE, SFS prelims 2020 scorecard: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in

Click on the SSE, SFS result link available on the homepage

Enter Roll No, Date of Birth and Security Key and click on the submit button

The MPPSC SSE, SFS prelims 2020 scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the MPPSC SSE, SFS prelims 2020 scorecards and take a printout for future reference

Here’s a direct link to check the MPPSC SSE prelims 2020 scorecard.

The SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 exams were conducted by the Commission on 25 July, 2021 in two shifts - Paper-I from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and Paper-II from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The results were declared on the official website on 15 January, 2022.

In the SSE preliminary exam, the MPPSC shortlisted 7,711 candidates, While, in the SFS preliminary exam, 3,129 candidates have been shortlisted. These candidates will now appear for the Main examination.

MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 is being held to fill a total of 260 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh Government. Whereas, SFS Exam 2020 is being conducted to fill 111 posts of Forest Ranger and Assistant Conservator of Forest.

The commission will shortly announce the exam schedule for the SSE, SFS Main 2020 exams.

Check the MPPSC State Service Exam (SSE) 2020 result here.

Check the MPPSC State Forest Service (SFS) 2020 result here.

