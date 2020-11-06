MPPEB Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh board opens applications for 863 officer posts at peb.mp.gov.in

Candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB AEO and MPPEB SADO posts under MP Vyapam Recruitment drive 2020 from 10 November onwards

MPPEB Recruitment 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Bhopal has released a detailed notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Agriculture Extension Officers (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officers (Executive) in 863 available posts.

Interested candidates who are eligible for the MPPEB AEO and MPPEB SADO posts under the Department of Farmer Welfare and Agricultural Development of the Madhya Pradesh state government are advised to visit its official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

According to reports, candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB AEO and MPPEB SADO posts under MP Vyapam Recruitment drive 2020 from 10 November onwards. The last date to apply online by following the proper guidelines has been set on 24 November.

Of the total 863 vacancies, the board will conduct exams to select candidates to fill 791 posts as Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive) and 72 posts as Senior Development Officer (Executive).

Any candidate who has a qualification in the discipline of Agriculture Sciences is eligible to apply. They must go through the detailed official notification before registration. There is an application fee in place. While General candidates will be asked to pay Rs 500, SC/ST/EWS/PwD candidates need to submit Rs 250 to complete their registration.

The MP recruitment board will be conducting the written test for the exams from 10 to 13 February, 2021. Candidates must be in between the age of 18 to 40 in order to be eligible to apply. For SC/ST/OBC/ women candidates, the upper age limit is till 45 years.

Here is the direct link to the detailed notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official site of the Professional Examination Board of Madhya Pradesh at peb.mp.gov.in.