MPBSE Result 2021: MP Board declares Class 10 results at mpbse.nic.in; check direct link here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 or SSC results today, (Wednesday, 14 July).

State education minister Inder Singh Parma declared the results during a press conference.

Students can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites https://mpresults.nic.in/ and http://mpbse.nic.in/.

This year amid the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 9,25,213 students had registered themselves for Class 10 exams in the state. Of the total number of students, 8,865 candidates were marked absent while the result has been declared for 9,14,079 candidates.

Also, a total of 3,56,582 candidates passed the exam with the first division followed by 3,97,626 students who secured the second division, and finally, a total of 1,59,871 students got the third division.

So far, the board has not made any announcements or statements on the Class 12 result declaration.

The Class 10 board examinations in Madhya Pradesh were cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 . Meanwhile, apart from the official websites, students can also check their scorecards on the MPBSE MOBILE app which can be downloaded from Google PlayStore.

According to MPBSE evaluation passing criteria for Class 10, the results are announced on the basis of an alternative means of assessment scheme. As per the evaluation criteria, students are assessed based on internal assessments and performance on unit tests, half-yearly exams, and pre-board exams. This means, 50 percent of weightage is given to pre-boards while 30 percent to the unit tests and 20 percent to the internal marks.

Students can follow these simple steps to check Class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE

Step 2: Search and click on ‘MP Board class 10 result 2021’ that appears on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, students will have to enter their roll number as per the admit card

Step 4: Within few seconds, the MPBSE class 10 result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students can download the result for future reference or use. Take a printout (if required)

