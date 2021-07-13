MP Class 10 Results 2021: MPBSE likely to release scorecard tomorrow; check mpbse.nic.in for details

Apart from the official websites mentioned in the notice, students can also check their results on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. It can be downloaded from google play

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the state board Class 10 result 2021 tomorrow, 14 July at 4:00 pm. Once released, students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website http://mpbse.nic.in/.

“The final exam of Class 10 was cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of COVID-19 . The result was prepared on the basis of performance in projects and internal tests,” the board's public relations officer SK Chaurasiya informed.

Further in his announcement, Chaurasiya notified that all students who have registered for Class 10 board exams will be promoted to Class 11 without examinations. Also, the Class 10 scorecard of over 11 lakh students will be announced on the basis of the best of five subjects.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा आयोजित हाईस्कूल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा, हाईस्कूल (अंध, मूक बधिर श्रेणी) परीक्षा 2021 के परीक्षा परिणाम 14 जुलाई को शाम 4 बजे घोषित किए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/4CkiUiL9ge — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 12, 2021

Students can follow these simple steps to check MPBSE 10th Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - http://mpbse.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the hyperlink related to the Class 10 result of the Madhya Pradesh Board, that appears on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page or window opens, students will have to enter their roll number and application number. After entering all details as required, click on the submit button

Step 4: Within seconds, the MPBSE Class 10 result will open on the screen

Step 5: Check the results properly and download the page. Also, take a printout of the scorecard for future reference or need

Apart from the official websites mentioned in the notice, students can also check their results on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. It can be downloaded from google play. After downloading the app, students will have to enter their roll number following which the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, every student must get 33 percent marks in each subject and should also get an overall score of 33 percent in order to pass class 10. However last year, the pass percentage for MPBSE Class 10 was 68.81 percent.

The Class 10 examination in Madhya Pradesh was scheduled to begin on 30 April but got postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Following this, the state government cancelled Class 10 written and practical exams.