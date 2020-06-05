MPBSE releases admit card for pending Class 12 exams at mponline.gov.in; here is how you can download it

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the admit card for pending Class 12 exams. Students can download MP Board Class 12 admit card via mponline.gov.in portal.

The admit cards have been issued to those who have opted for change in examination centre due to relocation during the coronavirus lockdown. The board had earlier asked students who have moved to some other place to apply for changing the district of their exam centre. The last date to apply for new exam centre was 28 May.

However, some students could not apply due to unavoidable reasons. MPBSE has asked such students to send a request to their district education officer regarding the change in exam centre.

The remaining MP Board Class 12 exams will be conducted from 9 to 16 June. On 9 June, the exams for Chemistry and Geography would be held. On 10 June, the papers for Book-Keeping & Accountancy and Vocational will be conducted.

The exam for Biology will take place on 11 June, while Business Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade and Poultry Farming & Fishery exams are scheduled on 12 June. Political Science, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Design and 2nd Vocational exams will be conducted on 13 June.

Higher Mathematics, Element of Science, History of Indian Art and 3rd Vocational exams will take place on 15 June.The exams for Economics and Crop production & Horticulture will be held on 16 June.

How to download MP Board Class 12 admit card