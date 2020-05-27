You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MP Board 12th Exam 2020: MPBSE releases revised timetable for pending papers, issues health guidelines in view of COVID-19

India FP Trending May 27, 2020 19:54:20 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the revised time table for the pending MP Board Class 12 exams 2020. As per the latest notification, the exam will commence from 9 June and will continue till 16 June.

A report by Times Now mentioned that the time table of MPBSE has earlier released the exam time table on 20 May but had erroneously missed out on two subjects - Economics and Crop Production & Horticulture.

MP Board 12th Exam 2020: MPBSE releases revised timetable for pending papers, issues health guidelines in view of COVID-19

Representational image. PTI

According to the earlier schedule, the remaining examinations were scheduled to be held from 9 to 15 June.

Here's the complete revised date sheet for MP Board Class 12 examination 2020:

6 June - Chemistry (9 am to 12 noon), Geography (2 pm to 5 pm)

10 June - Book-Keeping & Accountancy (9 am to 12 noon), Vocational (2 pm to 5 pm)

11 June - Biology (9 am to 12 noon)

12 June - Business Economics (9 am to 12 noon), Animal Husbandry, Milk trade, poultry Farming & Fishery (2 pm to 5 pm)

13 June - Political Science (9 am to 12 noon), Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Design, 2nd Vocational (2 pm to 5 pm)

15 June - Higher Mathematics (9 am to 12 noon), Element of Science, History of Indian Art, 3rd Vocational (2 pm to 5 pm)

16 June - Economics (9 am to 12 noon), Crop, production & Horticulture (2 pm to 5 pm).

For the safety of candidates and staff, the board has also issued health guidelines. Everyone at the examination centre has been asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

They have also been asked to undergo thermal scanning before entering the examination hall.

A report by Jagran Josh mentioned that as per the guidance of Madhya Pradesh government, the board had decided to cancel all the pending papers of Class 10.

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 19:54:20 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hypertension: How a hormone called aldosterone may have been the cause of your high blood pressure

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 27 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 27 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres