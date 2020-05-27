MP Board 12th Exam 2020: MPBSE releases revised timetable for pending papers, issues health guidelines in view of COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the revised time table for the pending MP Board Class 12 exams 2020. As per the latest notification, the exam will commence from 9 June and will continue till 16 June.

A report by Times Now mentioned that the time table of MPBSE has earlier released the exam time table on 20 May but had erroneously missed out on two subjects - Economics and Crop Production & Horticulture.

According to the earlier schedule, the remaining examinations were scheduled to be held from 9 to 15 June.

Here's the complete revised date sheet for MP Board Class 12 examination 2020:

6 June - Chemistry (9 am to 12 noon), Geography (2 pm to 5 pm)

10 June - Book-Keeping & Accountancy (9 am to 12 noon), Vocational (2 pm to 5 pm)

11 June - Biology (9 am to 12 noon)

12 June - Business Economics (9 am to 12 noon), Animal Husbandry, Milk trade, poultry Farming & Fishery (2 pm to 5 pm)

13 June - Political Science (9 am to 12 noon), Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Design, 2nd Vocational (2 pm to 5 pm)

15 June - Higher Mathematics (9 am to 12 noon), Element of Science, History of Indian Art, 3rd Vocational (2 pm to 5 pm)

16 June - Economics (9 am to 12 noon), Crop, production & Horticulture (2 pm to 5 pm).

For the safety of candidates and staff, the board has also issued health guidelines. Everyone at the examination centre has been asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

They have also been asked to undergo thermal scanning before entering the examination hall.

A report by Jagran Josh mentioned that as per the guidance of Madhya Pradesh government, the board had decided to cancel all the pending papers of Class 10.