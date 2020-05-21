MPBSE defers D.El.Ed exam due to coronavirus lockdown; new schedule to be declared on mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board has postponed the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exam in view of the coronavirus pandemic till further notice. The exam was scheduled to begin from 2 June.

This course helps students prepare for teaching in primary schools. Those who have passed Class 12 can opt for D.El.Ed.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) - http://mpbse.nic.in/ - at regular intervals for updates.

The Board has released the exam schedule for remaining subjects of Class 12. The papers will be conducted from 9 June to 15 June. The exams will be held from 2pm to 5pm.

The MP Board also issued guidelines for students that they should follow at the exam centres. Students will have to use face masks and maintain social distance while appearing for the exams.

Parents have also been asked to ensure that their child is not suffering from fever, flu, cough etc.

MP Board has also released new schedule for Class 12 exams which were earlier slated to be held from 3 to 31 March.

The Board had last month also informed that evaluation of Class 10 and 12 answer sheets would start from April 22. It said that teachers would check the copies from their home.

The evaluation process got delayed because of the outbreak of COVID-19. The process was scheduled to begin from 21 March.