MP Board Class 12 Exam 2020: MPBSE relases new schedule for remaining exams; papers to be held between 9 and 15 June; check date sheet here

Madhya Pradesh Board has released the timetable for examination of remaining subjects of Class 12.The exams will be conducted in the state from 9 June to 15 June. On 9 June the Board will conduct the Higher Mathematics and Geography exams.

The exams for Book-Keeping and Accountancy and Crop Production and Horticulture will be conducted on 10 June. On 11 June, the MP Board will hold exams for Biology and Economics.

The papers for Business Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade and Poultry Farming and Fishery will be conducted on 12 June.

On 13 June, the exams for Political Science, Still Life and Design and Anatomy Physiology and Health will be conducted.

Seven exams – Chemistry, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Sociology, Psychology, Drawing and Designing and Environmental Education and Rural Development plus Entrepreneurship – will be held on 15 June.

Speaking to The Times of India, PRO MPBSE S K Chourasiya said that students can download the new timetable from the MP board website. He added that more precautions will be taken to ensure students don't fall ill.

“Parents have been advised to ensure that their child is fit and is not having fever, flu, cough etc. The board has also given strict instructions to maintain social distancing and usage of masks by students compulsory while taking the exam,” he further said.

The MP Board in April informed that evaluation of answer sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations would commence from 22 April. It said that teachers would examine the copies from their home.

A group of Madhya Pradesh Board Higher Secondary teachers had also written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding cancellation of the remaining MP Board 2020 exams for Class 10 and Class 12.