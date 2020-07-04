MP Board 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: Madhya Pradesh Board announces HSC exam result; check mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared | In 2020, nearly 11.5 lakh students appeared for Madhya Pradesh Higher School Certificate (Class 10) board exam.

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 examination today (Saturday, 4 July) at noon.

Students who appeared for the exams can check the results on the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Students can also check MP board class 10th result 2020 by filling details in the widget below:

​However, since a large number of students will be trying to login to the official websites to check their results, it is possible that some students may face difficulty in accessing them. In such a case, candidates can access their results through alternative websites such as are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

As per a report in The Indian Express, nearly 11.5 lakh students appeared for Madhya Pradesh Higher School Certificate (Class 10) board exam 2020.

The report quoted MP Board Controller Balwant Verma as saying that the hard copies of students' marksheets will be distributed once schools and reopened.

Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exam result was declared on 15 May. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the examination in the year 2019.

This year, the results were delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Steps to check the MP board's Class 10 HSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage which says 'HSC Class 10 Examination 2020.'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen,

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file and print it out for further reference.

How to check results via SMS

Apart from checking the official websites, students can also know their results through SMS. The results can be accessed by sending an SMS in the format — MP10<space>roll number — to 56263 and 5676750

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE):

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.