The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has released the evaluation criteria for Class 12 on Monday.

Results of Class 12 are going to be calculated on the basis of the performance of students in the best five subjects of Class 10.

In a tweet on Monday, the School Education Department, MP said that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the best of five subjects in Class 10 will be used to prepare the Class 12 result of the MP board.

However, if any student wants to improve their class 12 results then they can give the examination.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Chouhan. School Education Minister Indersingh Parmar, Minister of Medical Education Vishvas Kailash Sarang and Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav were also present.

A presentation was given by Rashmi Arun Shami, the principal secretary of the School Education Department.

As per the tweet, the chief minister and other ministers also discussed the future strategy for private and government educational institutions, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also announced that the schools will not be reopening in the state from 1 July.

Earlier, they were scheduled to open after the summer vacations.

The announcement comes a week after the West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh state boards declared the evaluation criteria for classes 10 and 12.

The Central Board of Secondary Education also shared the marking criteria for Class 12 after a decision was taken to cancel the board exams earlier in June.

Recently, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) also declared the evaluation criteria for classes 10 and 12.